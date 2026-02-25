IMD issues yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning in 23 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar today issued yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning in 23 districts of Odisha.

According to the weather department, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul and Dhenkanal till 8.30 AM tomorrow.,

Besides, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha during this period of time.

The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal persists and now extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level, informed the IMD.

Earlier yesterday, chief amount of rainfall was recorded in several districts of the state. Rainfall in cms was recorded in Polsara ( Ganjam) 5, Bhubaneswar Aero ( Khurda) 3, Banki ( Cuttack) 3, Ghasipura ( Keonjhargarh) 2, Bahalda ( Mayurbhanj) 1, Tiring ( Mayurbhanj) 1, Jeypore ( Koraput) 1, Borigumma ( Koraput) 1, Bangiriposi ( Mayurbhanj) 1, Anandpur ( Keonjhargarh) 1, Kalinga ( Kandhamal) 1, Niali ( Cuttack) 1, Koraput ( Koraput) 1, Harichandanpur ( Keonjhargarh) 1, Jamsolaghat ( Mayurbhanj) 1.

Likewise, the highest maximum temperature of 36.6°C was recorded at Paralakhemundi and the lowest minimum temperature of 14.6°C was recorded at Rourkela in the plains of Odisha.