IMD issues yellow warning for rainfall in these 15 districts of Odisha for next 24 hours, check here

Bhubaneswar: Cloudy weather and slight rains to continue for the next 24 hours predicted the IMD and issued a yellow warning in 15 districts in Odisha. Light to moderate rainfall will continue in Odisha for the next one day, informed Director of IMD Manorama Mohanty. Along with southern Odisha, central parts of Odisha will also witness the rain. After December 26, rain is likely to reduce.

For the next three hours, rainfall in these 15 districts is expected. The IMD has issued a yellow warning in these 15 districts. The districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Koraput and Rayagada will receive heavy rainfall forecasted IMD.

On the other hand, rainfall has dampened the Christmas fervour in Odisha which is why people could not visit the churches in the morning hours. Some others could be seen struggling with raincoats and umbrellas gripped in their hands.