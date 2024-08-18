IMD issues yellow warning for rain with lightning over six districts of Odisha

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
rain with lightning in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar today issued yellow warning for rain with lightning over six districts of Odisha.

The yellow warning has been issued over Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Sonepur, Boudh and Kalahandi for the next three hours.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower with lightning are very likely to affect some parts of Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Sonepur, Boudh and Kalahandi within next three hours, said the IMD.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike, it added.

