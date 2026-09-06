IMD issues yellow warning for rain in Odisha for next seven days, check details

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted that a low pressure area is likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal by September 10 triggering rainfall in Odisha for the next seven days.

The IMD issued yellow warning for Odisha and said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur in several districts of the state.

Check the day-wise warnings of IMD for Odisha:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of September 7):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or 2 two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 7 to 8.30 AM of September 8):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 8 to 8.30 AM of September 9):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

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Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 9 to 8.30 AM of September 10):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 10 to 8.30 AM of September 11):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Kataka, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at most places over the all the districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 11 to 8.30 AM of September 12):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamala, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada .

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at most places over the all the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 12 to 8.30 AM of September 13):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamala, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at many places over the all the districts of Odisha.