IMD issues yellow warning for rain in Odisha for five days

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued yellow warning for rain in Odisha for another five days.

As predicted by the weather department, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur in several districts of the state.

Check day-wise warnings:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of March 16):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Nayagarh, and Cuttack and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 16 to 8.30 AM of March 17):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail along with gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundergarh, and Jharsuguda; at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

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Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 17 to 8.30 AM of March 18):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Nabarangpur and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 18 to 8.30 AM of March 19):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur and Rayagada.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 19 to 8.30 AM of March 20):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, South Interior Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.