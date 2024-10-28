IMD issues Yellow Warning for rain in Odisha, 8 districts to be affected

By Subadh Nayak
imd issues yellow warning for rain in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warning for rainfall in Odisha saying a total of eight districts of the State to be affected.

As per the Duty Officer of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, light to moderate  rainfall/thundershower with lightning likely to affect some parts of districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar City), Gajpati within next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

