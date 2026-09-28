IMD issues yellow warning for rain in 11 districts of Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warning for rain in 11 districts of Odisha.

According to the weather department thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj till 8.30 AM tomorrow, for which yellow warning has been issued.

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Likewise, yellow warning has been issued for districts like Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj as they are expected to witness thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) between 8.30 AM of September 29 to 8.30 AM of September 30.