IMD issues yellow warning for light to moderate rain for six districts
The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow warning for light to moderate rain for six districts of Odisha including twin cities of Kataka-Bhubaneswar.
Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow warning for light to moderate rain for six districts of Odisha including twin cities of Kataka-Bhubaneswar.
Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Khordha (including Bhubaneswar City), Katak (including Katak City), Puri, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur during next 3 hours.
People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and plan accordingly for their safety.