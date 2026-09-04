IMD issues yellow warning for light to moderate rain for six districts

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow warning for light to moderate rain for six districts of Odisha including twin cities of Kataka-Bhubaneswar.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Khordha (including Bhubaneswar City), Katak (including Katak City), Puri, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal and Jagatsinghpur during next 3 hours.

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People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and plan accordingly for their safety.