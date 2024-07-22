IMD issues yellow warning for heavy rainfall in Odisha for five days, check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for next five days in Odisha.

The weather department has issued yellow warnings saying that heavy rainfall will lash different districts of the State from July 23 to July 27.

Check the day-wise rain forecast of IMD for Odisha:

Day 1 (Valid up to 8.30 AM of 23.07.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda and Bargarh.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 23.07.2024 to 8.30 AM of 24.07.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Heavy Rainfall(7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 24.07.2024 to 8.30 AM of 25.07.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul and Heavy Rainfall(7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 25.07.2024 to 8.30 AM of 26.07.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 26.07.2024 to 8.30 AM of 27.07.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda.

Also Read: Tourist Bus Accident In Konark, 3 Critical Among 42 Passengers