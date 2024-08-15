IMD issues Yellow Warning for heavy rainfall for five days in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued Yellow Warning for heavy rainfall for five days in Odisha.

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur between 8.30 AM of August 16 and 8.30 AM of August 20.

Check IMD’s day-wise prediction for Odisha:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 16.08.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Boudh and Rayagada.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 16.08.2024 to 8.30 AM of 17.08.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Jharsuguda.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 17.08.2024 to 8.30 AM of 18.08.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Deogarh.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 18.08.2024 to 8.30 AM of 19.08.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, and Balangir.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 19.08.2024 to 8.30 AM of 20.08.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sonepur and Sambalpur.