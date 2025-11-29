IMD issues yellow warning for dense fog over these districts

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The regional cetnre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued yellow warning for dense fog over some districts of Odisha.

The weather department said that dense fog likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nayagarh and, Khurda. For this, IMD has issued yellow warning till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha, it added.

While forecasting about temperature, the weather department said that there is no large change in the minimum temperature (night temperature) during next 4 days and thereafter fall by 2-3 oC over the districts of Odisha.

Likewise, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Bhubaneswar are very likely to be around 30 degrees and 18 degrees respectively.