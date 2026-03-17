IMD issues yellow and orange warnings for rain and thunderstorm in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow and orange warnings for rain and thunderstorm activities in Odisha for the next seven days.

As predicted by the weather department rain and thunderstorm will occur in different regions of the state till 8.30 AM of March 24.

Check the day-wise warnings of IMD for Odisha:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of March 18):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 18 to 8.30 AM of March 19):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 19 to 8.30 AM of March 20):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Gajapati.

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Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 20 to 8.30 AM of March 21):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail along with gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sambalpur.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada and Bolangir.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kendrapada, Khordha, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 21 to 8.30 AM of March 22):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail along with gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul and Sundergarh.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 22 to 8.30 AM of March 23):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 23 to 8.30 AM of March 24):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.