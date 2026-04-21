IMD issues weather warnings for five days, check details

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued weather warnings for a total of five more days.

As predicted by the weather department, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur and hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts.

Check the day-wise warnings of IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of April 22):

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 22 to 8.30 AM of April 23):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

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Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 23 to 8.30 AM of April 24):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Jharsuguda, Balangir, and Angul.

Warm night conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Kalahandi, Sundergarh, Bolangir and Sambalpur.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 24 to 8.30 AM of April 25):

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail 3 at isolated places over the district of Jharsuguda, Balangir, Kandhamal, and Angul.

Warm night conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Kalahandi, Sundergarh, Angul, Bolangir and Sambalpur

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 25 to 8.30 AM of April 26):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Kandhamal and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Kandhamal.

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Jharsuguda, Balangir, Kandhamal, and Angul.

Warm night conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Kalahandi, Sundergarh, Angul, Bolangir and Sambalpur.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Also Read: Heatwave Forces Schools To Be Closed Across Odisha