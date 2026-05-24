IMD issues warning for hot and humid conditions, check details

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued warnings for hot and humid conditions for five days.

According to the weather department, the ongoing heat wave and warm night conditions will continue to prevail till May 28. Check the complete day-wise warnings of IMD.

Day-1 (24th May 2026):

ORANGE WARNING:

Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, and Boudh.

YELLOW WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district

Warm night condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, Bolangir.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Day-2 (25th May 2026):

ORANGE WARNING:

Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Boudh.

YELLOW WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Sonepur, Kalahandi.

Warm night condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, and Bolangir.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh

Day-3 (26th May 2026):

ORANGE WARNING:

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Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, and Boudh.

YELLOW WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Bargarh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Kalahandi.

Warm night condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, Bolangir.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh.

Day 4 (27th May 2026):

ORANGE WARNING:

Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, and Boudh.

YELLOW WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Bargarh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Day 5 (28th May 2026):

ORANGE WARNING:

Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, and Boudh.

YELLOW WARNING:

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Bargarh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.