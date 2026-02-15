IMD issues shallow to moderate fog, check

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued fog warnings for Odisha district for another two days.

According to the weather department, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur during early hours/morning hours in different districts of the state.

Check the day-wise warnings of IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of February 16):



Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog likely to occur during early hours/morning hours at one or two places over the district of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of February 16 to 8.30 AM of February 17):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog likely to occur during early hours/morning hours at one or two places over the district of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur.