IMD issues red warning for very severe thunderstorms with surface wind

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red warning for very severe thunderstorms with surface wind today.

As predicted by the weather department, very severe thunderstorms, lightning with hail and rain and surface wind 50-60kmph is very likely to occur at a few places over Cuttack and Nayagarh in next 3 hours.

Likewise, moderate thunderstorms, lightning with rain and surface wind 40-50kmphis is very likely to occur at most places over Ganjam in next 3 hours.

People of these locations have been advised not to go out and take shelter at safer places in case have moved out of the house.

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IMD also issued an Orange Warning saying that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph), heavy rainfall and Hail very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

It further predicted that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati during this period. For this, the IMD has sounded yellow warning.

Similarly, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the rest all districts of Odisha and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack.

Also Read: Kalabaisakhi Rain In Odisha To Continue For Four More Days