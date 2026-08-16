IMD issues red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 4 districts of Odisha as low pressure area to concentrate into depression during next 24 hours

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Bhubaneswar: The low pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-North Odisha coasts lay as a well-marked Low Pressure Area over the same region at 2 PM today, said the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is very likely to move northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression during next 24 hours, it added.

The weather department further predicted that squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph are very likely to prevail over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off West Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh, Odisha & North Andhra Pradesh coasts during 16th to 18th August. Sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over this region.

IMD also advised the fishermen not to venture into the Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off West Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh, Odisha & North Andhra Pradesh coasts during August 16 to August 18.

Meanwhile, the weather department issued red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha districts. Check details:

Day-1: Valid upto 8.30 AM of August 17:

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RED WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places over the district of Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Каtаkа, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal and Khordha.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, and Khordha.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baragada, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamala, Ganjam, Puri, and Nayagada. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baragada, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Nayagada.

DAY-2: Valid from 8.30 AM of August 17 to 8.30 AM of August 18:

RED WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Baleshwar, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two

places over the district of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, and Dhenkanal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baragada, Subarnapur, Boudh, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baragada, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.

Also Read: Twin Cities Of Odisha Receive Yellow Warning For Rain For Three Hours