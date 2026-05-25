IMD issues red warning for heat wave and warm night conditions in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued red warning for heat wave and warm night conditions in Odisha.

As informed by the weather department, the intense heat wave and warm night conditions will prevail in the state till May 28.

Check the day-wise warnings of IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of May 26):

RED WARNING:

Heat wave sand warm night condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, and Bolangir. Besides, heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Boudh.

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ORANGE WARNING:

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj. This apart, heat wave condition is very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sonepur Nuapada, and Kalahandi.

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district Kandhamal.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Bargarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 26 to 8.30 AM of May 27):

RED WARNING: Heat wave and Warm night condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, and Bolangir.

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Boudh.

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sonepur Nuapada, Kalahandi.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 27 to 8.30 AM of May 28):

RED WARNING: Heat wave and warm night condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, and Bolangir.

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Boudh.

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sonepur Nuapada, and Kalahandi.