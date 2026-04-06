IMD issues rain warning for Odisha till April 11, check details

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued rain warning for Odisha till April 11 and sounded both orange and yellow warnings.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Hail along with gusty surface wind are very likely to occur in different parts of the state, predicted the weather department.

Check the day-wise warnings:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of April 7):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Hail along with gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at isolated places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur and Koraput.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khordha and Puri.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over all the districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 7 to 8.30 AM of April 8):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at isolated places over the districts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak Jajpur and Cuttack.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Bargarh and Keonjhar.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj; at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

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Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 8 to 8.30 AM of April 9):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at isolated places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar and Sundergarh.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, and Sundergarh and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 9 to 8.30 AM of April 10):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 10 to 8.30 AM of April 11):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balasore and Bhadrak.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.