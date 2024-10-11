IMD issues rain warning for 11 districts of Odisha including Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Twin City

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain warning for as many as 11 districts of Odisha including Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Twin City.

The weather department has issued yellow warning saying light to moderate rain/ thundershower is likely to affect some parts of districts of Cuttack (including Cuttack City ) and Khurda (including Bhubaneswar City) within next three hours.

People of the above mentioned regions have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike

Likewise, the IMD said that light to moderate rain/thundershower are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

