IMD issues rain alert for Odisha, sounds yellow warnings for three days

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued rain alert for Odisha and sounded yellow warning for three days.

According to the weather department, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) is very likely to occur till 8.30 AM of April 1 from tomorrow.

Check IMD’s day-wise warnings:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of March 26):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sundergarh, Angul, and Dhenkanal and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 26 to 8.30 AM of March 27):

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 27 to 8.30 AM of March 28):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Nabarangpur and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

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Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 28 to 8.30 AM of March 29):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 29 to 8.30 AM of March 30):

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 30 to 8.30 AM of March 31):

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 31 to 8.30 AM of April 1):

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.