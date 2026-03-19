IMD issues orange warning for rain, thunderstorm and lightning

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department IMD) today issued orange warning for rain, thunderstorm and lightning in several districts of Odisha.

The weather department also predicted that hail along with gusty surface wind, speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph, likely to occur till March 22.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of March 20):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail along with gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamal, and Ganjam.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, and Malkangiri.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

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Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 20 to 8.30 AM of March 21):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail along with gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, and Sambalpur.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 21 to 8.30 AM of March 22):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail along with gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jajpur.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Kandhamal, and Rayagada and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.