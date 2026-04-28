IMD issues orange and yellow warnings for thunderstorm and lightning

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Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued orange and yellow warnings for thunderstorm and lightning in Odisha.

According to the weather department, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind very likely to occur in different districts of the state for the next seven days.

Check the day-wise warnings of IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of April 29):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Gajapati and Balasore,

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Nayagarh and Bargarh.

Warm night conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Bolangir and Kalahandi.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Angul, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Bargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 29 to 8.30 AM of April 30):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sundergarh, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Angul, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Bargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 30 to 8.30 AM of May 1):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Ganjam and Gajapati.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

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Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 1 to 8.30 AM of May 2):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Gajapati, Ganjam and Keonjhar.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Sundergarh and Malkangiri.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 2 to 8.30 AM of May 3):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Koraput.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 3 to 8.30 AM of May 4):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 4 to 8.30 AM of May 5):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.