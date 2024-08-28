IMD issues Orange and Yellow warnings for rain in Odisha, check details

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
IMD issues rain alert in odisha

Bhubaneswar: Orange and yellow warnings for rain have been issued by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for different districts of Odisha.

The weather department issued orange warning for moderate to intense rain/thundershower with lightning very likely to affect some parts of moderate to intense rain/thundershower with lightning very likely to affect some parts of Gajapati, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Boudh and Sambalpur within next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

Likewise, yellow waning has been issued for light to moderate rain/thundershower with lightning very likely to affect some parts of Nayagarh, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur within next Three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

