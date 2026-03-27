IMD issues orange and yellow warnings as Odisha is expected to receive rain for seven more days

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Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued orange and yellow warnings as Odisha is expected to receive rainfall for seven more days.

As informed by the weather department, the upper air cyclonic circulation over Odisha and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists. Under its impact, rain or thunderstorm are very likely to occur in the state for another seven days.

The weather department has issued orange and yellow warnings for the same. Below is the day-wise warning of the IMD.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of March 28):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Hail along with gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Balasore.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal,Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Deogarh.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Deogarh and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 28 to 8.30 AM of March 29):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Sundergarh, Bhadrak and Jajpur and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 29 to 8.30 AM of March 30):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts Mayurbhanj, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Koraput, and Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

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Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 30 to 8.30 AM of March 31):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, and Malkangiri.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, and Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 31 to 8.30 AM of April 1):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar,Sundergarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 1 to 8.30 AM of April 2):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Kalahandi.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 2 to 8.30 AM of April 3):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Sundergarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Nabarangpur.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Sundergarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Nabarangpur and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

People are advised to keep watch on weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning and follow traffic advisories in urban areas.