IMD issues latest update about depression over Bay of Bengal, check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued latest updates about the depression over Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining North Andhra Pradesh coasts.

According to the weatherman, the depression over Northwest and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 5.30 PM today over the same region near latitude 19.4°N and longitude 85.7°E, about 50 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), 90 km East of Gopalpur (Odisha), 140 km southwest of Paradip (Odisha) and 200 km northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

The depression is likely to move further west-northwestwards and cross Odisha coast to the south of Puri near Chilika Lake as a depression during early morning hours of tomorrow, the weather department said adding that continuing to move further west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh it would weaken gradually during subsequent 24 hours.