IMD issues latest update about Cyclonic Storm “Montha,” check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued latest update about the Cyclonic Storm “Montha” and sounded orange and red warnings for heavy rains in Odisha.

The Cyclonic Storm “Montha” over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 27th October 2025, over the westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, near latitude 13.0°N & longitude 84.2°E, about 440 km east of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 490 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 530 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 710 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha), said the weather department.

“It is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of 28th October. Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph,” it added.

Forecast location and intensity are given in following table:

Forecast in association with anticipated system:

Day 1: (Valid upto 8.30 AM of October 28):

Light to moderate rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

Day 2: (Valid from 8.30 AM of October 28 to 8.30 AM of October 29):

Light to moderate rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 3: (Valid from 8.30 AM of October 29 to 8.30 AM of October 30):

Light to moderate rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 4: (Valid from 8.30 AM of October 31 to 8.30 AM of November 1):

Light to moderate rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5: (Valid from 8.30 AM of November 1 to 8.30 AM of November 2):

Advertisement

Light to moderate rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Heavy rainfall warning for next four days as follows:

Day 1: (Valid upto 8.30 AM of October 28):

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur.

Day 2: (Valid from 8.30 AM of October 28 to 8.30 AM of October 29):

Red warning: Scattered heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malakangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajpati, and Ganjam.

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhmal, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Khorda, Puri and Bargarh.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

Day 3: (Valid from 8.30 AM of October 29 to 8.30 AM of October 30):

Red warning: Scattered heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malakangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Rayagada.

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Boudh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Bargarh.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapada.

Day 4: (Valid from 8.30 AM of October 31 to 8.30 AM of November 1):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into along & off Odisha coast and Southwest, adjoining central Bay of Bengal, till 29th October Those out at sea area should return to the coast immediately.

Port warning signals:

Hoist Distant warning Signal No-II (DW-II) at all ports of Odisha.