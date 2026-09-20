IMD issues heavy rainfall warnings for Odisha as low pressure likely to intensify into deep depression

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Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued heavy rainfall warnings for Odisha as the low pressure area over north Andaman Sea & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into deep depression by September 22.

In its latest bulletin, the regional centre of the IMD said, “The Low Pressure area over north Andaman Sea & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved west-north-westwards and lay over East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea today.”

“The weather system is very likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify gradually into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal tomorrow and into a deep depression over west-central Bay of Bengal on September 22,” it added.

It further said, “Continuing to move west north-westwards it is very likely to reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal near north Andhra Pradesh South Odisha coasts around September 23 morning.”

Under the influence of the low pressure area, which is expected to be intensified as deep depression by September 22, different parts of the state are expected to receive rainfall, for which IMD has issued red, orange and yellow warnings.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM September 21):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over all the districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM September 21 to 8.30 AM September 22):

ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING:- (BE AWARE) Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over all the districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM September 21 to 8.30 AM September 22):

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ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Khordha, Nayagada.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Khordha, Nayagada .

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts ofSundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over all the districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM September 22 to 8.30 AM September 23):

RED WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with Extremely Heavy Rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Kandhamala, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri.

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Khordha, Nayagada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamala, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Khordha, Nayagada.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two placesover the districts ofBaleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Baragada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Nuapada, Balangir.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Baragada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Nuapada, Balangir.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over all the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM September 23 to 8.30 AM September 24):

RED WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with Extremely Heavy Rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Rayagada.

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Rayagada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Baragada, Sambalpur, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Khordha, Nayagada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Baragada, Sambalpur, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Khordha, Nayagada.

Light to Moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur atmost places over all the districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM September 24 to 8.30 AM September 25):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baragada, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Kandhamala, Rayagada.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over all the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM September 25 to 8.30 AM September 26):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over all the districts of Odisha.