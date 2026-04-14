IMD issues heatwave warning for several districts of Odisha, Hot and humid conditions to persist till April 19

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Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warning for several districts of Odisha. According to the weather predictions, the hot and humid conditions will continue to persist across the state. Fom the coastal areas to the suberban areas, the people across the state will be tormented with an intense spell of heatwave conditions for the next few days.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that the temperature will rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius from Pana Sankranti, which also marks the begining of Baisakha (Summer) season in Odia calender.

A total of 11 districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore have been issued a yellow warning for unbearable heatwave conditions.

The Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow warning for several other districts of Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur for hot and humid conditions.

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For Odisha, the warning is more pronounced along the coastal belt, where above-normal heatwave days are specifically forecast during April.

Meanwhile, nine cities of the state have recorded a soaring temperature of 40 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Center has warned people to stay cautions while venturing outside home during the day and to take precautions to avoid getting heatstroke.

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