IMD issues heatwave and thunderstorms alerts for Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued heatwave and thunderstorms alerts for Odisha for the next seven days.

As predicted by the weather department, while light to moderate rain or thunderstorm likely to occurred in different parts of the state at a time dry weather, hot and humid conditions to prevail.

Check the day-wise warnings of IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of April 17):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, and Kandhamal and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Kandhamal.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 17 to 8.30 AM of April 18):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 18 to 8.30 AM of April 19):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

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Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 19 to 8.30 AM of April 20):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati.

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Bolangir, Jharsuguda & Sambalpur.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 20 to 8.30 AM of April 21):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 21 to 8.30 AM of April 22):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Koraput & Malkangiri.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 22 to 8.30 AM of April 23):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.