IMD issues heatwave and thunderstorm warnings

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued both heatwave and thunderstorm warnings for Odisha.

As predicted by the weather department, the heatwave and thunderstorm condition in the state will continue to prevail in the state till June 6.

Check the day-wise prediction of the IMD for Odisha:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of May 30):

ORANGE ALART: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph) and heavy rainfall very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Gajapati.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 30 to 8.30 AM of May 31):

ORANGE ALART: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph) and heavy rainfall very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Deogarh.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 31 to 8.30 AM of June 1):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

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Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of June 1 to 8.30 AM of June 2):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of June 2 to 8.30 AM of June 3):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, and Sundergarh.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of June 3 to 8.30 AM of June 4):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of June 5 to 8.30 AM of June 6):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh.