IMD issues fog warning for these districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued fog warning for different districts in Odisha.

As predicted by the weather department, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur in Sundargarh, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal districts till the morning of November 24.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) advised collectors of the concerned districts, police and transport officials to take necessary steps to ensure controlled movement of vehicles on highways during the foggy conditions to prevent road accidents.

The general public of these districts and travellers also have been advised to be vigilant while traveling during this period.