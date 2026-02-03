IMD issues five days of fog warnings for Odisha district

Bhubaneswar: Odisha based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued fog warnings for Odisha district for another five days.

According to the weather department, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur during early hours/morning hours in different districts of the state.

Check the day-wise warnings of IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of February 4):

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur during early hours/morning hours at one or two places over the district of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, and Sundergarh.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of February 4 to 8.30 AM of February 5):

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur during early hours/morning hours at one or two places over the district of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Khurda and Sundergarh.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of February 5 to 8.30 AM of February 6):

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur during early hours/morning hours at one or two places over the district of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack and Khurda.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of February 6 to 8.30 AM of February 7):

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur during early hours/morning hours at one or two places over the district of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack and Khurda.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of February 7 to 8.30 AM of February 8):

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur during early hours/morning hours at one or two places over the district of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack and Khurda.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

