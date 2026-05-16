Illegal Morum transportation: Junior mining officer allegedly attacked in Soro

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Soro : A junior mining officer was allegedly attacked while conducting a raid against illegal morum transportation in Sundarpur area under Khaira police limits in Odisha’s Soro.

According to reports, the junior mining officer had reached the spot after receiving information about illegal morum extraction and transportation in the area. During the raid, the accused allegedly threatened the officer with dire consequences and pelted stones at the official vehicle.

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After getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Further probe is underway.

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