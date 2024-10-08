Illegal firecrackers seized in Salepur, godown sealed by police

By Sudeshna Panda
firecrackers seized in salepur

Salepur: In a major haul in the illegal manufacture of firecrackers in Odisha, the police has busted an illegal unit and seized firecrackers in Salepur.

Reports say that, a huge amount of firecrackers have been seized in this raid. Crackers worth more than Rs. 10 lakh found. According to information received from a source, the raid was led by Salepur DSP this morning.

In the presence of police personnel including two police station officials, a firecracker warehouse in Ratilo Haripur village under Kishan nagar was raided. In the raid, more than Rs. 10 lakh worth of firecrackers was seized by the police.

There are reports that all the crackers had been prepared and stored for the upcoming festival of Durga Puja and Diwali. The police are still investigating. It is worth mentioning here that it has been alleged that they had kept firecrackers illegally and had kept the same in the house and were selling the same to the General public without licence and authority.

