“I’ll continue to serve people of Odisha in whichever way i can,” Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Days after the results of the Odisha assembly polls, BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik talked to ANI and PTI and said that he would continue the serve the people of Odisha in any manner he can.

Naveen Patnaik further expressed his deep gratitude to the people of Odisha and stated “My deep gratitude to the people of my state Odisha for blessing me times and again, showering me with their blessings and permitting me to serve them. Also, I think that we have always tried to do an excellent job and we have much to be proud of in our government and our party.”

On BJD’s debacle in Odisha, he said, ” That’s in the people of hands. In the democracy, you either win or lose. Having being defeated after a long time, we must always take the verdict of the people gracefully. I have always said that four and a half crore of Odisha people are my family and I will continue to serve them in whichever way I can.”

Regarding health, Patnaik said, “I want to say it very categorically, that my health is always being fine and continues to be so. You have seen in the last month, that i have done hectic campaigning in the heat and that should be enough to give a verdict on my health.”

Talking about VK Pandian, he said, “There has been some criticism of Mr Pandian. This is unfortunate. Mr Pandian joined the party, has not held any posts. He did not fight in these elections from any constituency. As an officer, he did excellent work by helping with two cyclones and the Covid-19 epidemic in our state. He is a person of integrity and honesty and he should be remembered for that.”

When asked about his successor, the Ex-CM clearly stated that Pandian is not the man and people of Odisha would decide who would conquer the throne.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had ruled the state for 24 years since 1997 and lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the General Elections 2024.