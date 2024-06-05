IIC attacked in Odisha, vehicle and house vandalized

Narsinghpur: In a shocking incident an IIC of police has been attacked in Odisha said reliable reports in this regard on Wednesday. A mob allegedly attacked a police.

Late last night, miscreants vandalized the residence of Cuttack Maniabandha police station officer and broke the vehicle. In this incident, the police have detained as many as six people and are conducting further investigations.

Cuttack Additional SP Krishna Chandra Patnaik is investigating the incident. According to information available yesterday, after the newly elected MLA of Badamba – Narsinghpur Bijay Dalabehera returned to his quarters after attending the procession, some miscreants pelted stones at his house.

The police is investigation further into the incident, a detailed reports in this regard is awaited.

