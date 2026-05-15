IIC, ASI suspended for making deal with ganja mafia in Bargarh

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Padmapur: The government on Thursday suspended Jharbandh police station IIC Sukra Madhi, one ASI, a constable and one home guard of Jharbandh police station dismissed from service for their alleged links with ganja smugglers in Bargarh district.

DGP Y B Khurania issued an order regarding this that reads, “A disciplinary proceeding is contemplated against the IIC for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty. He is placed under suspension.”

, while one ASI and a constable were suspended and one home guard of Jharbandh police station dismissed from service for their alleged links with the smugglers.

This development came forth following an investigation over allegation of involvement of the police officer with ganja mafia emerged after the Bargarh police busted a drug smuggling racket and seized 1,914 kg ganja worth around Rs 4 crore 10 days back on May 5.

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During the raid, the police had arrested five persons in the incident. During investigation, it was found that Some police officers were found involved in smuggling of Ganja. A deal of Rs 25 lakh was made to release the ganjai vehicle from the police station.

Bargarh SP Prahlad Sahal Meena had transferred IIC Shukra Madhi to district police headquarters. Bargarh Cyber ​​Police Station IIC Sanjay Kumar Parida has been posted in his place. Similarly, ASI Kaushik Sahu, and constable Chittaranjan Panda have been suspended and home guard Debarchan Niali has been dismissed from duty.

On May 5, the Paikmal police station in Jharbandh area intercepted a truck with Uttar Pradesh registration number, around 9 pm. During the search of the vehicle, police recovered 67 packets containing 1,914 kg of ganja. The consignment was being transported from the Patnagarh side towards Raipur.