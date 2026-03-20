Iftar party celebrated in KIIT

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Bhubaneswar: Like every year, this year, Iftar was celebrated at KIIT University. The Iftar party was organized for the faculty, staff and students of the Muslim community, from India and other countries working at KIIT.

In this, Dr. Achyuta Samant, founder of KIIT and KISS, participated as the chief guest and said that the basic foundation of all religions is compassion, humanity, love and harmony. Advising the students of KIIT and KISS, two educational institutions focused on compassion and humanity, Mr. Samanta said, love others and try to get love and affection from others. This gives a person self-satisfaction and others also get happiness from it. Loving each other can solve many mental and social problems. He said that everyone should adopt and practice this.

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Among others, KIIT University Vice Chancellor Professor Sharanjit Singh, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. S.B.K. Mohanty, Registrar Professor Gyan Ranjan Mohanty and many other officials of KIIT and KISS were present at the event.