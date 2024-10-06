Idol theft racket busted in Jagatsinghpur, 3 brothers arrested

Jagatsinghpur: The Jagatsinghpur police on Sunday have busted an idol theft racket with the arrest of three brothers and have recovered more than 50 idols including brass idol of Lord Shiva, Ghanta and many other articles.

The three accused brothers have been identified as Barada Prasanna Acharya, Ananda Prasanna Acharya and elder brother Sarada Prasanna Acharya.

The accused had buried the idols inside the house at Chadei village . With the help of the locals and Jagatsinghpur police, they unearthed and recovered idols worth lakhs.

Yesterday, the Balipatna police had arrested two brothers Barada and Ananda from Khordha district and now they are in custody.

Worth-mentioning, the accused brothers used to steal valuable idols from various places all over Odisha.