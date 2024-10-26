Identity of couple killed in Balangir forest ascertained

Balangir: Identity of the couple killed earlier in Balangir forest in Odisha has been ascertained. A youth and a girl had been killed in the Tandamunda forest under Puintala Police Station by slitting their throat on last October 24.

The deceased persons are Javed Ali and Palak Mishra from Jharkhand.

The two bodies have been handed over to the family members of the deceased. Five teams of the Balangir police are investigating the case. Police found out from the preliminary investigation that the murder was due to drug dealing. Balangir Police are collecting evidences on the basis of CCTV cameras. A four wheeler has also been seized in this case.