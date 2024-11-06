IDCO junior manager under Vigilance radar, searches at 6 locations in Bhubaneswar and others

Bhubaneswar: The Junior civil manager of IDCO, Bhubaneswar, Bijay Kumar Udaysingh, is under the radar of Odisha vigilance for allegations of amassing disproportionate assets (DA). Simultaneous searches at six separate locations in Bhubaneswar, Khordha and Puri are being conducted by the Odisha vigilance sleuths on Wednesday morning.

According to the information, a team of eight DSPs, eight inspectors and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar at the following locations.

Searches at the following locations are being carried out:

Residence at plot No. 504, khata No. 189, Arya Vihar, under Rajarani Mouza, Bhubaneswar Another flat No. 430, B Block, 4th floor, at Balukhanda Mouza, Puri, Parental house at village Mundamba, PO/PS. Jankia, Khordha. His office at IDCO, Bhubaneswar One crusher located at his native village Mundamba, Jankia, Khordha his relative’s located at Samantarapur, Bhubaneswar

