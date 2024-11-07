IDCO Junior Manager Bijay Kumar Udayasingh arrested for amassing DA of 736 percent of his sources of income

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Bijay Kumar Udayasingh, the Junior Manager (Civil), BCD-II, Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) in Bhubaneswar, for possession of disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 736% of his known sources of income.

The Vigilance sleuths forwarded Udayasingh to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar after his arrest for possession of disproportionate assets which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.22 dated 07.11.2024 was registered against the Junior Manager and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Bijay and his family members:

One four storeyed building with area approx 7500 Sqft. over Plot No.504, Khata No.189, Arya Vihar under Rajarani Mouza, Bhubaneswar worth over Rs.3.22 Crores.

One Flat vide No.430, Block-B, 4th floor under Balukhanda Mouza, Dist-Puri.

3 nos. of high value home stead plots of which 2 in prime area of Bhubneswar & 1 in Khordha.

Bank & Insurance deposits Rs.55,50,916.

Cash Rs.4.50 Lakhs.

1 four wheeler (Ford Eco Sports) & 3 two wheelers.

Gold & household articles worth around Rs 29 Lakhs.

Further investigation of the case is in progress.