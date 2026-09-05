IDCO Approves 37 Industrial Land Allotments in Odisha, Including 24 Large Units

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Odisha has opened the way for 37 industrial projects after the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) approved land allotment proposals across the state.

The approvals cover a mix of large industries and smaller enterprises. As reported by The New Indian Express, of the total, 24 projects belong to the large industrial category, while 13 are from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

The move could help projects progress faster from land allocation to execution. It is also expected to support local employment, expand industrial activity in different regions and strengthen supply chains.

The land allotments follow field inspections of industrial areas and strategic industrial corridors in Khurda, Cuttack and Kalinganagar.

IDCO chairperson Usha Padhee, who is also the Additional Chief Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department, reviewed these locations during the visits. She also chaired the meeting of IDCO’s Land Allotment Committee that cleared the 37 proposals.

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The inspections focused on whether industrial sites have the infrastructure needed to support upcoming projects. Officials reviewed land development and master planning along with power and water supply.

Roads, connectivity and logistics facilities also formed part of the assessment.

The latest approvals come as IDCO works to simplify land-related clearances and create a more predictable environment for investors.

The corporation also wants to reduce the time between administrative approval and actual project execution. Better coordination around land and infrastructure can help industries move into the implementation stage without avoidable delays.

Worker amenities have also become part of the infrastructure review. IDCO is examining the facilities required by employees in industrial areas, including safe and accessible infrastructure for women workers.

The 37 allotments therefore cover both large industrial investments and MSME projects, while the parallel infrastructure reviews indicate a broader effort to prepare industrial locations for production, employment and supply-chain activity.