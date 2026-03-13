ICONIC Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test-2026 to be held on March 25, check details

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Cuttack: The ICONIC Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test-2026 (ICONIC OAVET-2026) for direct entry into Class-IX will be held on March 25, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today.

As per the notification issued by the board the ICONIC Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test-2026 will be conducted between 10 AM and 1 PM. The entrance exam will have a maximum mark of 100 with 100 Multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

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According to the Controller of Examinations, the ICONIC OAVET-2026 admit cards will be available in the BSE website www.bseodisha.ac.in from March 16 which can be downloaded by the candidates by logging with their personal data.

It is to be noted here that the BSE, Odisha had released the Iconic OAV registration 2026 notification on February 27 asking the eligible students to register themselves between March 1 and March 10. However, the BSE extended the deadline for the online registration for ICONIC OAVET-2026 till March 12 following the request of parents.