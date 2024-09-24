ICC in all higher education institutes within 7 days: Government of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department is taking a strict stand in the case of harassment of students and female employees in higher education institutions. Within the next seven days, the higher education department has ordered the formation of the Internal Complaints Committee-ICC in the campus.

All government, private and deemed universities, government and private degree colleges and government training institutes of the state have been asked to take a strict approach towards preventing sexual harassment of women.

The Chancellors of the universities and the college authorities will report this to the department by September 30. According to a report, more than 300 educational institutions of the state do not have ICC.

Because of this, women employees and students cannot complain to the authorities. It is alleged that ICC is not functioning properly in some educational institutions. Even after multiple orders from the higher education department to form an internal grievance committee in higher education institutions, the authorities are not taking any steps.

Recently, the higher education department has tightened its approach after allegations of harassment of students in some higher education institutions of the state, including the Utkal University.

ICC will play a decisive role in cases of sexual harassment of women. It will also work to provide them with a safe environment. For this, the department has directed the Chancellors of all universities, the professors of public and private colleges and the deans of teaching and educational institutes to form the ICC.