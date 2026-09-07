IAS reshuffle in Odisha: Sudhansu Mohan Samal appointed Chairman-cum-MD of OMC Ltd

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a minor reshuffle among the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and appointed Sudhansu Mohan Samal as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (MD) of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) Ltd.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, Sudhansu Mohan Samal, the Managing Director of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) Ltd. with additional charge of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Division), Kataka is appointed as Chairman-cum- Managing Director, Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd.

Samal is also allowed to remain in additional charge of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Division), Kataka, while the additional appointment of Girish S N, as Chairman, Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd. shall stand terminated from the date Samal takes over.

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Likewise, Suresh Kumar Vashishth, the Principal Secretary to the Government, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, General Administration & Public Grievances Department and Principal Secretary to the Government, Parliamentary Affairs Department is appointed as Principal Secretary of GA&PG Department.

Vashishth is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Likewise, 2010-batch IAS officer Dr. Brundha D, the Mission Director of National Health Mission with additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) is appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Government, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department.