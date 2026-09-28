“I Will Fight for Odisha’s Rights Till My Last Breath”: Naveen Patnaik, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik on today spoke against the MMDR Amendment Act, stating that he will fight till his last breath for Odisha’s rights.

Addressing a massive protest meeting organised by BJD at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar, Naveen said this is not just BJD’s fight but a fight for the rights of 4.5 crore Odias. He called upon everyone, irrespective of party affiliations, to unite for Odisha’s interest.

“Odisha’s mines and Odisha’s land belong to Odias,” Naveen said, questioning why 20 BJP MPs from Odisha are silent and why the state government is mum on the issue.

He said Odisha will lose thousands of crores of revenue every year due to this amendment.

Naveen demanded that a special session of the Assembly be convened and a unanimous resolution be passed on the MMDR issue. He said he has written to the Chief Minister twice and also to the BJP MPs of the state in this regard.

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He said protection of the state’s resources and rights is linked to the future of Gen Z and the next generation. “Party can never be bigger than the motherland. Chair is there today, it may not be there tomorrow, but people will never forgive if you betray the motherland,” he said.

Naveen called upon all to continue the fight against the MMDR amendment.

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