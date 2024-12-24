I was also a victim of fraud in chit fund, says Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Believe it or not, even Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had fallen victim of a fraud in Chit Fund. The CM himself said during an event. He further added that though he took legal action to recover his money, but taking opportunity of the bottle-necks in the law, he could not succeed.

CM Majhi said that in 1990 and 2002, he fell victim of fraud by chit fund companies. One of these fraud company was a government entity while the other was a private company.

I deposited money and later found that the company had fled. I also appealed under the 1986 Act, but the path was so complicated that the money could not be revived, he also said.

The 1986 Act was later amended in 2019. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, all these bottlenecks have been removed, Majhi added.

