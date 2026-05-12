Hyva truck catches fire on Panikoili overbridge in Jajpur; driver escapes unhurt

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Jajpur: A morrum-laden Hyva truck caught fire on the Panikoili overbridge near Jajpur Road in Jajpur district of Odisha on Tuesday after one of its tyres burst. The driver had a narrow escape.

According to reports, the truck was on its way from Chandikhol towards Bhadrak district when one of its tyres burst while crossing the Panikoili overbridge.

The vehicle caught fire immediately after the burst. Noticing the flames, the driver jumped out of the truck and managed to save himself. The local residents spotted the fire and informed the Jajpur Road Fire Services department.

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Accordingly, the firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Vehicular movement on the overbridge was suspended for some time due to the incident. Panikoili police have reached the spot and started an investigation.